Militant arrested in Doda, 3 Chinese pistols, several rounds recovered: Police

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): In a statement, a police spokesman said that a joint Cordon and Search operation was launched by Army’s 10RR Doda, Doda Police, 07 Bn. SSB and 33-Bn CRPF, in the village of Bikheryan Doda.

“During the search operation, three Chinese pistols two magazines, 15 rounds of Chinese pistol and a silencer were recovered from the house of Ghulam Ahmed Natnoo of Bikheryan while as the militant identified as Firdous Ahmed S/O Ghulam Ahmed (a resident of Bikheryan) was apprehended from his house,” the police spokesman said.

