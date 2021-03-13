Militants hurl grenade at police chowki in Sopore

Baramulla: Militants hurled a grenade towards a police chowki in north Kashmir's Sopore town on Saturday causing disruption in routine life in the town. Luckily, no one was injured in the explosion.

According to the eyewitnesses, the suspected militants tossed a hand grenade towards the police picket in the Bus Stand area of Sopore town in north Kashmir. The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside.

"Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police chowki near the Sopore bus stand, in Baramulla district. However, it missed the target and exploded outside," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

Police and security forces cordoned off the area soon after the explosion to track down the attackers.

So far, no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for throwing the grenade.

