Muslim neighbourhood comes together for last rites of Kashmiri Pandit in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Muslim neighbours in Wussan village of Ganderbal district performed the last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit man, who died on Sunday.

The neighbours gathered for the funeral of Radha Krishan and performed the last rites of the elderly Kashmiri Pandit.

The locals shouldered the coffin of the deceased and also arranged for the wood for his cremation. The neighbourhood also paid a visit to Radha Krishan's family to pay condolences and share their grief.

Talking with ETV Bharat, the locals said he was one of their own and part of the society. They said it was their duty to participate in his last rites.

