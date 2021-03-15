NIA raids underway in J-K's Bandipora

Sumbal (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided a residential building and a shopping complex at Sumbal village in Bandipora.

According to the sources, NIA held raids in the shopping complexes belonging to one Showkat Ahmad Parry, who has been under NIA custody for 15 days.

NIA raids underway in J-K's Bandipora

In June 2020, his vehicle was seized, during a police checking, for ferrying Rs 20 lakh cash and 2kg heroin. Police official also confirmed to ETV Bharat that the NIA raid is currently underway.

In a major crackdown against the Islamic State (IS) modules, similar raids were also conducted by NIA today at 10 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka.

ALSO READ: Congress is 'dismantled', says P Kannan after joining BJP

An NIA source related to the probe said the agency sleuths were carrying out searches at over 10 locations and four to five people, including women members, were been detained for interrogation.

The source further added that the people who are being questioned are well-educated people and the agency was determining if they were radicalised by the IS group to further strengthen its organisation in the country.

Also Read: SUV case: NIA arrests Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze