J&K leader hits out at 'stupid' Kashmir remark

Srinagar: Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has hit out at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari over his remarks that West Bengal would become Kashmir if the TMC returned to power.

He termed Adhikari's remarks as "stupid" and "tasteless".

The National Conference leader said there was nothing wrong with Bengal becoming Kashmir since the valley has become "paradise" according to the BJP after the scrapping of the region's special status under Article 370.

Addressing a public gathering at Muchipara in West Bengal on Saturday, Adhikari had said, "If they (Trinamool Congress) come back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir."