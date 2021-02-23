Pakistani wives of ex-Kashmiri militants protest in Srinagar

Srinagar: Pakistan-origin spouses of former Kashmiri militants on Tuesday reiterated their protest demanding travel documents for enabling them to visit their parents in Pakistan.

Women marched in protest from the Press enclave Srinagar towards Ghanta Ghar.

The protestors were demanding the travel documents so that they can visit their native country to meet their aged parents and relatives.

The protestors while talking to media said that dozens of women who came to Kashmir along with their husbands who had gone across the border to obtain weapons training but returned home in response to the rehabilitation policy for former militants announced by the state government demanded the travel documents so that they can meet their parents and relatives on the other side of the border.

"We have no identity, no ration cards, no schools agree to admit our children, our husbands have no source of livelihood," said the protesters.