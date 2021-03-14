Parliamentary delegation to visit Kashmir on March 21

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir): A Parliamentary delegation will visit Kashmir on March 21 to take stock of the ground situation in the valley post the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation will meet various groups in Kashmir, including political, social and media groups. It will also meet common people in different places during their visit.

READ: J&K umbrella religious organisation condemns Waseem Rizvi's 'agenda'

The delegation will also attend the 'real Hero Awards' event in Srinagar's SKICC to honour people from Jammu and Kashmir's police and civil administration for their outstanding performance in the field.

According to the sources, among the awardees is Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary from the administration category while Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua Shailendra Mishra will be awarded from the police category.

READ: Police releases list of 9 wanted militants after spike in attacks

Dr Mohammad Ayub Dar, Dean and Head of Department of School of Law, Kashmir University has also been selected by the jury in the field of education for his work.

Sources said many health workers would also be awarded during the event for their contribution to the health sector, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis.