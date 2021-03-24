PM asks people to visit Srinagar's Tulip Garden, savour J-K's hospitality

Srinagar: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked people to visit Jammu and Kashmir to witness the Tulip festival and also experience the warm hospitality of the people here.

Source: Twitter

"Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir", Modi said in his tweet on Wednesday, adding pictures of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar which is scheduled to be opened for the public on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom", the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Source: Twitter

Officials of the local floriculture department told reporters that in addition to 15 lakh flowers of over 64 varieties, many other species of flowers such as hyacinths, ranunculus and daffodils are also in bloom in the Garden.

The Tulip Festival is an annual celebration that aims at showcasing the range of flowers in the garden as part of the tourism promotion effort by the J&K government.

IANS

