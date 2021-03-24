'Not enough awareness about POCSO courts in J&K'

Srinagar: Acting upon the Supreme Court order, the Jammu and Kashmir Law Department decided to establish four special courts for taking up POCSO cases. It was decided, on March 20, 2019, that two special courts will be set up in Jammu and Srinagar while two special fast track special courts will be set up in Ramban and Kulgam districts. However, due to the unfavourable situation prevailing in the erstwhile state post abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, the process was delayed.

On September 20, 2020, the very first special complex was set up at the District Court Complex in Srinagar. Similar complexes were then established in Jammu, Kulgam and Ramban.

POCSO cases in J&K

A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir Law Department, speaking on condition of anonymity, told ETV Bharat that "although the establishment of the separate complex was delayed, hearings on crimes against children have been going on since March 2019."

He further said that due to the unfavourable situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the public could not be made aware of these courts. Despite this, about two dozen cases are pending in these courts. Ten of these cases are being heard in the Srinagar court. I cannot give you more details on these matters as it is also our responsibility to protect minors."

Lawyer Fiza Firdous says, "Crimes against children are heard in special courts. A special court has been set up in Srinagar on March 9, 2019, where hearings are held in a very cordial and friendly atmosphere within four walls."

Also read: From rape, acid attacks to child abuse, here's all that is included under the Shakti Bill

"Lawyers and judges in the court are also very careful. They are provided with complete protection and a comfortable environment. It takes time to reach a decision because of these cases. When a child is abused in any way, many people are directly or indirectly responsible. But not everyone is accused. Therefore, every aspect has to be brought before the court. The child also has to appear in court because he/she can only identify the accused," she said.

On punishments, she said, "the minimum sentence is ten years, which can be extended to life imprisonment. If the case is more serious, the sentence can be up to 12 years or life imprisonment. Fine is imposed in both cases."