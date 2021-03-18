Police recover 2800 Codeine bottles from drug peddler in Kashmir

Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir): Continuing it’s drive against the drug menace in the district, Anantnag police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered around 2,800 bottles of Codeine phosphate from his possession

The peddler was arrested after police received credible input, that one Subzar Ahmad Bhat of Tulkhan, Bijbehara has indulged in the illicit trade of drugs and has dumped a huge quality of Narcotic and Psychotropic substances at his residential house.

After which, Bijbehara police raided his house and recovered the bottles that were kept in a plastic tank at his house.

Police have registered an FIR under 50/2021 at Bijbehera police station under the relevant sections and further investigation is underway.

