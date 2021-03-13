Police releases list of 9 wanted militants after spike in attacks

Srinagar: Following a spike in militant attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, police Saturday released a list of nine wanted militants active in the city including two top commanders.

Police said the informers will be “suitably rewarded.”

The list of wanted militants includes Abbas Sheikh, a militant commander from south Kashmir's Kulgam district, active for many years and Muhammad Yousuf Kantroo of Budgam.

Among the seven militants active in Srinagar are Wasseem Qadir Mir of Shahzadpora, Nowgam, Shahid Khursheed resident of Methan, Irfan Ahmed Sofi of Astan Mohalla, Natipora, Bilal Ahmed Bhat of Natipora, Saqib Manzoor Dar of Old Barzulla and Abrar Nadeem Bhat of Eidgah, Narbal.

Srinagar city has witnessed a spike in militant attacks in which two cops were killed in Barzulla, while two non-local businessmen including a famous gold seller Satpal Nischal and the son of a known eatery, Krishna Dhaba, Akash Mehra, were killed.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar recently in a press conference said that militant commander Abas Sheikh was seen in Srinagar after which security forces have launched operations to nab him.