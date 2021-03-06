Rohingyas in Jammu face uncertainity as JK admin starts screening process

Jammu: In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday sent over 150 Rohingya immigrants living in Jammu to "holding Centers" in the district.

According to the officials, the migrants who had escaped persecution in Myanmar and were living in Bathandi and Narwal areas of Jammu were today shifted to holding Centers at Hiranagar.

"The migrants were taken to the centre by section 3(2)e of the Foreigners Act. They were not holding any valid travel documents required under section (3) of the Passports Act," the officials said.

At the centre, nationality verification of the immigrants will be carried out by the administration and following which illegal immigrants will be deported.

The officials further said, the exercise of identifying more such immigrants is ongoing and the Union Territory administration is collecting biometric and other details of Rohingyas staying in Jammu.

Rohingya, mostly a Muslim minority in Myanmar, had entered India through Bangladesh and settled temporarily in Jammu and the other parts of the country.