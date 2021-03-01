Schools reopen for senior students in Kashmir

Srinagar: After a long break of almost two years, classes resumed in high schools and higher secondary schools across Kashmir valley. Teachers and allied staff at the schools welcomed the students warmly, while students hugged their classmates and friends. The students said it was a great pleasure to see their friends and teachers again.

The education system came to a grinding halt in Kashmir on August 5, 2019, when the Central Government repealed Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories amid a strict military lockdown and communications blockade. Even as the schools temporarily resumed functioning in March 2020, it could not last long.

In April 2020, the schools were closed down again in the wake of the countrywide lockdown due to the spread of Coronavirus. "Lockdown in Kashmir was harsher and longer than anywhere in the world," a student told ETV Bharat.

Officials said the guidelines issued by the authorities are being implemented. Special attention is being paid to the availability of sanitisers and the wearing of masks. No student is allowed to enter the school without a mask.

The primary and middle-level schools are expected to resume classes on March 8.

