Seven OGWs arrested from Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that they arrested seven Over Ground Workers (OGW) from different areas of Shopian district.

Police said the 7 militant associates were arrested with arms and ammunition.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as Samiullah Chopan from Meemender, Hilal Ahmad Wani, Ramaiz Ahmad Wani, Rouf Ahmad Wani, Zahid Ahmad Wani - all from Dachipora; Faizan Ahmad Khan and Shahid Ahmad Rather from Vehil area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Police said they recovered 3 grenades, 2 AK-47 magazines and few pistol rounds from the militant associates.

READ: 'Army captain gave wrong info in Shopian shooting'