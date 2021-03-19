South Kashmir youth joins militancy

Pulwama: A youngster from Prichoo village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district has joined the militant ranks. He announced his decision to join the militant outfit in an audio message that went viral on social media.

In the audio message, the youngster identified as Junaid Ahmad Nengroo can be heard saying that he has joined the militant ranks and asked his family members not to search for him.

A matriculate, Nengroo, who has adopted Khubaib bhai as his pseudonym, has asked the police and security forces not to target the family members of the militants and 'warned' them of consequences if they did so.

