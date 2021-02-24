Srinagar-Leh national highway to be reopened from Feb 28

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced that the Srinagar-Leh national highway will be reopened for vehicular traffic on February 28.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner PK Pole convened a meeting to review the status of the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road scheduled to be thrown open for civilian traffic from February 28, officials said.

On that day, the road will be officially opened by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh for traffic movement, they said.

Ladakh Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas joined the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, it was given out that the road stands cleared for one-way traffic but based on a weather advisory, the road shall be opened for civilian traffic from February 28, they said.

It was informed during the meeting that several advisories need to be issued in view of the slippery road condition and avalanche warnings, including allowing the plying of vehicles with chains for both HMVs and LMVs and one-way traffic at Zojila pass to avoid accidents.

The Kashmir divisional commissioner said both advisories shall be put in place to prevent any exigency while there shall be proper timing to allow movement of vehicles from Sonamarg and Minamarg.

The cut-off time for vehicles from the Sonamarg side shall be 10 am and from Minamarg, the cut-off time for vehicles has been proposed as 11 am, he added.

To ensure mobile connectivity for travellers along the highway in case of any emergency, the divisional commissioner directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to provide logistic support to BSNL and Reliance Jio networks to resume cellular connectivity.

He also directed the Chief Engineer, BRO to provide different kinds of assistance including accommodation, food, petrol, etc to the travellers during an emergency along the highway.

The divisional commissioner directed for close coordination among the Deputy SPs and Collectors on both sides of the pass to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles.

Later, the Div Com Kashmir chaired a separate meeting of officers to review the upgradation of Srinagar Airport from Category Ist to Category 2nd and 3rd.

The meeting was attended by Director Airport, Commandants of CISF and CRPF besides, Superintending Engineers of PWD and PHE.

The Deputy Commissioner, Budgam attended the meeting via video conferencing.

The meeting discussed threadbare requirements and the acquisition of land for the upgradation of the Airport.

The Director Airport informed in the meeting that Category 2nd upgradation has ILS requirement which is possible for this Airport while Category 3rd has a huge infrastructural requirement.

On acquisition of land, DC Budgam said that the identified land can easily be acquired, there is no problem in it besides there is also no issue of habitation.

While discussing the approach road, the SE PWD informed the chair about the three possible approach roads to the airport.

The Div Com directed concerned people to get the approach road marked on Google map in coordination with Budgam authorities so that the same is finalised after proper deliberation.

The meeting also discussed acquiring two types of land for CISF, one for airport deployment and another for Battalion.

The Div Com directed the DC Budgam to expedite the acquisition of land for airport deployment.

