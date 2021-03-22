J&K: 'Stone pelting bigger issue than militants'

Srinagar: Police in Jammu and Kashmir said that stone pelting is more challenging and dangerous than militants in Kashmir as it disrupts normal life and causes law and order issues.

Kashmir Police Zone, Inspector General Vijay Kumar said that police will strictly deal with stone pelters and book them under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Will book stone-pelters under PSA: IGP Kashmir

“Stone pelting is a bigger issue than militants. Stone pelting disrupts schooling and other normal activities. So, to deal with it, PSA will be slapped on anyone who resorts to stone pelting," Kumar said in a press conference in Srinagar where he was briefing media persons over the Shopian encounter.

He said that four militants were killed in the Shopian encounter and all of them are locals associated with the LeT outfit. He said one AK-47 and three pistols were recovered from the slain militants.

Security forces have kept tight control on stone-pelting in the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Stone pelting became a major law and order issue for police and paramilitary after the year 2010 when protests intensified in Kashmir after civilian deaths during agitations.

However, police controlled it by acting tough against stone pelters by arresting them and putting them in different jails.

Recently, Kumar said that 12 youths were slapped with PSA in Srinagar out of 49 arrested by the police in the city's downtown when protests erupted demanding the release of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

On the upcoming Amarnath yatra, Kumar said that for a peaceful and safe yatra, more security personnel will be deployed in the Valley.

The IGP said that drones and CCTV cameras will be used during the yatra to stop trouble makers.

He said round the clock patrolling will be take place along the yatra routes.

“No pilgrim vehicle will be allowed to mingle with civilian vehicles. There will be proper timing for the pilgrim vehicles on all routes,” he said.