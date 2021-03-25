Two security personnel killed as terrorists attack CRPF party in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed while two others were injured in a hit-and-run attack by militants in Lawaypora outskirts of Kashmir capital Srinagar on Thursday.

Suspected militants on Thursday afternoon attacked the CRPF party deployed in the Lawaypora area by firing at them indiscriminately. In the incident, four CRPF troopers suffered injuries among which two succumbed on the way to hospital while two more are being treated in SMHS hospital, Srinagar.

Sources said two CRPF men of the E-79 Coy were killed in the attack.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a massive manhunt has been launched in the area to trace out the attackers.

The martyred CRPF troopers have been Identified as ASI Manga Ram Barman and Driver Ashok Kumar.

Earlier, a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander, Sajjad Afghani, was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Rawalpora village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on March 15.

The gunfight that started on March 13, raged for two days resulting in the death of two militants.