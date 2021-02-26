Second edition of Khelo India Winter Games to begin on Friday

Gulmarg: The second edition of the Khelo India Winter Games is being held from Friday at world-famous Ski-resort Gulmarg. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mega event online. On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Sports Minister Karen Rijiju announced the start of the event by lighting a torch.

Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Sports Minister Karen Rijiju

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Sinha said, "The games are being organised to provide a platform to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir."

"The pandemic has been brought under control to a great extent. I would like to thank the Prime Minister on the behalf of people of Jammu and Kashmir for taking concrete steps to control the spread of the pandemic," he added.

Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju while echoing Sinha's opinion said, "This year the event will be better than last year. The number of players and the arrangements in place has been improved."

Khelo India Winter Games

"For the benefit of the youth of the Valley, some major announcements will be made on Friday," he added.

However, the divisional commissioner (Kashmir) admitted that the pandemic is there and the public should remain cautious.

Sports Minister Karen Rijiju announced the start of the event by lighting a torch

"The administration is taking all possible steps. Tests are being carried out at the Srinagar airport and also at the Jammu railway station. No inbound passenger is allowed in the region without testing," he said while appealing for taking all precautions.

Khelo India Winter Games 2021 is organised by the Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council in collaboration with Khelo India and ETV Bharat is a media partner of the games. The games involve the participation of 603 athletes from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar,Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.