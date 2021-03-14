Tourists cut off by snowfall rescued in J&K

Ganderbal: A group of tourists trapped by snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir were rescued by the authorities on Saturday.





Four days ago, a group of domestic tourists had come to Sonamarg, a health-resort in central Kashmir for a holiday. Unfortunately, heavy snowfall disrupted their plans and they were forced to remain in their hotels.

The district administration in Ganderbal evacuated them to safer places.

"The hotel owners treated us just like their own families. We felt at home and never felt a shortage of anything," a tourist told ETV Bharat.

He said that they will be grateful to the people of Kashmir for their hospitality.

Political developments in the state and the pandemic had hit tourism in the state in the past year, but there are signs of a revival in tourism activity in the state since the start of 2021.