Two killed four injured in Jammu road accident

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir): Two persons were killed and four were injured in a road accident at Narwal Jammu on Saturday morning.

An official said that in an accident at Narwal Mandi hit by a truck, two persons were killed and 4 persons were injured who all were shifted to GMC Jammu.

The truck hit three cars, four mini-load carriers and two 2-wheelers after the driver lost control over it due to a mechanical snag.

He said that dead bodies were shifted to morturies for postmortem

The deceased persons were identified aas Suraj Parkash (45) son of Gyan Chand resident of Chowki Chora Jammu and Bodh Raj (40) son of Krishan Lal resident of Kathyal R.s Pura.

While as injured were identified as Yogesh Thakur (20) son of Kikar Singh age resident of Billawar at present Digiana Jammu, Raj Kumar (22) son of Girdhari Lal age resident of Kathyal R.s Pura Jammu, Bishamber Singh (50) Bahadur Singh resident of Kathyal R.s Pura Jammu and Vicky Sharma son of Madan Lal resident of Kathyal R.s Pura Jammu.

An official said that case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is going on.