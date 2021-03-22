Two militants killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Shopian: Two militants were killed in an encounter that started at 9.30 pm on Sunday in Manihill Batapura area of Shopian in South Kashmir. The security forces cordoned off the Manihill Batapura area after receiving information on the presence of militants.

During the search operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces and the encounter between militants and security personnel began during the door-to-door search operation. Mobile internet services have also been suspended in the district.

According to locals, the Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF's 178th Battalion and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the area.

Police sources said that the search operation was launched after they received information that three to four militants were hiding in the area and they opened fire on security personnel.

