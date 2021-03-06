2 armed UP men arrested in Kashmir

Qazigund (Jammu Kashmir): Security forces arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh and seized a pistol and ammunition from them at Qazigund in South Kashmir's Kulgam district last night.

The two were arrested from the Jawahar Tunnel area of Qazigund late Friday, police said.

READ: IED blast in south Kashmir, no loss of life or injury

An official said that two persons were arrested along with arms and ammunition after security forces intercepted a Santro car (JK04-9750) near Jawahar Tunnel, Qazigund.

One Pistol and twenty rounds were recovered from their possession, the official said.

READ: One terror associate held by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; hand grenade seized

"The car they were travelling in was searched from which one pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition were recovered. The arrested persons were identified as Muhammad Danish and Muhammad Naushad belonging to Uttar Pradesh.

The vehicle has also been seized and further questioning of arrested persons is going on, the official said.

READ: Eight injured in grenade blast in Kashmir

IANS INPUTS