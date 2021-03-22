107-year-old woman receives COVID-19 vaccine shot in Jharkhand

Koderma (Jharkhand): A 107-year-old woman, Makina Khatoon, has been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Koderma, Jharkhand.

Civil Surgeon Dr. AB Prasad said that Makina Khatoon is a resident of Bhojpur village in Markacho block and was vaccinated at the Markacho Health Center.

She was also kept in observation for about half an hour after vaccination.

This is the first case of vaccination for someone above 100 years of age in the district.

After taking the vaccine, the woman said that she did not have any problem and is feeling normal.

On Sunday, many others, including District President Jagdish Saluja of the District Advocates Association, took the vaccine.