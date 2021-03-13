BJP is set to win West Bengal Assembly elections: Jayant Sinha

Ramgarh: Hours after his father and veteran leader Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jayant Sinha on Saturday said that his party is all set to win the elections and form government in West Bengal.

"The BJP is going to win the Assembly elections in West Bengal and there will be 'Asol Poribortan' (real change) in the state," he added.

BJP leader Jayant Sinha speaking to ETV Bharat

On being asked why his father joined the TMC days before the West Bengal Assembly elections, he said that answers should be sought from him, adding that "he would be the better person to answer."

It may be mentioned here that former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha joined the TMC in Kolkata on Saturday in the presence of TMC leaders Derek O Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay and Subrata Mukherjee at the Trinamool Bhawan. The 83-year-old leader had quit BJP in 2018.

