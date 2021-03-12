Cheated labourer walks 1200 km to reach home

Dhanbad: A labourer who was cheated while working in Delhi has walked 1200 kilometres to reach his home in Jharkhand state.

Barjom Bamda Pahadia who was taken to Delhi on the pretext of employment is said to have been cheated by job agents. He was also stripped of the money he was carrying.

Without money to pay for his travel, the elderly man from Amabitha survived with what he could find and finally decided head back home on foot.

Pahadia walked along rail tracks day and night surviving on mostly water and very little food.

He also came across people on the way who tried to snatch his bag that had his Aadhar card.

Somewhere along his journey employees of a bank heard his story and helped him board a bus to reach home.