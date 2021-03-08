Hyderabad cops nab two Jharkhand natives for cyber crime

Jamtara (Jharkhand): Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Tuesday arrested two inter-state cyber fraudsters from Jharkhand's Jamtara. The accused have been identified as Kadir Ansari from the Palojori area and Birbal Pandit of the Karmatand area of Devghar district.

According to police, one P Sardar Singh from Hyderabad had lodged a complaint with Satarabad police station that he has been cheated by a fraudster.

Acting on the plaint, police investigated the matter and found that Ansari duped the complainant by sending a message asking him to buy a product of Rs 1,33,800 and duped him on pretext of delivering the same order.

Later, Ansari contacted Singh and asked him to pay the amount to a mobile wallet. After receiving the payment, Ansari switched off the mobile and failed to deliver the goods. In a similar manner, another accused, Pandit also duped one Hyderabad man and duped Rs 6,40,000 from him, police said.

A special team of Cyber Crime police traced the accused in Jharkhand's Jamtara after analysing call records of their mobile numbers. Later, the cops nabbed the duo from Jamtara market on Monday night. Investigation revealed the duo sends bulk messages online and transfers the amounts from the account of the victim to different mobile e-wallets, police said.

Police recovered laptops, mobile phones and SIM cards used for the offence and a case was registered. They were brought to Hyderabad on a prisoner transit warrant and were remanded to judicial custody, police added.

