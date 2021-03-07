Intl. Women's Day: Once a college topper and a teacher, driving school bus in Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): A college topper turns bus driver and a prize recipient from actor Amir Khan, Nandini Chakraborty, hailing from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, has been driving a school bus since 2004.

Chakraborty, who has an MA degree in Sanskrit, had joined a private school in 1998 as a teacher. With a mere income, Nandini said that it was difficult to run a household and provide proper education to her two children and that reason encouraged her to chose a different path and she opts to become a driver.

"I did my masters in Sanskrit from Vinoba Bhave University and joined a private school as a teacher. My husband, who is an announcer at a radio station, could not able to earn a livelihood that could provide even basic facilities to the family. At that time, he (Husband) encouraged me to drive a school van. Since I am good at driving, I agreed with his suggestion. I sold my ornaments and purchased a van in 2004. Since then, I have been driving a school van", said Chakraborty to ETV Bharat.

Nandini Chakraborty, checking the tyres before commencement of the journey

Nandini, who was started his driving journey with a school van, now owns 8 school buses and a four-wheeler.

Narrating her tough days, Nandini said that a lot of hurdles such as social and financial comes in the journey but she never took her step back.

"When I started driving, locals used to stand in front of my van and tried to abuse me. I had not given single heed to them and continued my work professionally. Now, I am driving a school bus for D.A.V Public School for nearly 50 km a day", added a 40-year-old woman bus driver.

Nandini Chakraborty, has to cook before leaving for her job

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Manik Chakraborty, husband of Nandini, said that he feels proud when actor Amir Khan gave her an award for choosing an unconventional career.

Besides driving, she also teaches poor and deprived children for free. She also provides school dresses and basic equipment necessary for education.

