10 Naxals held in Jharkhand in connection with Toklo IED blast

Chaibasa: Jharkhand Police arrested 10 Naxals in the Chaibasa region for their involvement in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Toklo area of the state on March 4, wherein three jawans of state police lost their lives.

Read: Maha: Naxal weapons manufacturing unit busted, encounter underway

Police in a statement on Saturday said that arrested Naxals have disclosed that they did a prior recce of security forces' movement.

"A total of 10 Naxals held for their involvement in IED blast on March 4, under Toklo police station area which took lives of three jawans of Jharkhand police (jaguar unit). All are active members of the Naxal outfit and experts in IED and claymore blast. They have disclosed they did recce the movement of security forces in the area," said the police statement.

Read: Naxal part of fatal attack on police team held in Gadchiroli

Police said the arrested Naxals planted the IED on the forces' movement route and waited. "One of them climbed the tree to pass signals for the execution.

After the blast, they escaped taking the advantage of jungles," police added. Police also informed that right after the blast teams comprising CRPF, district police and technical teams were formed to search and arrest them.

Read: Naxal arrested in Chhattisgarh, IEDs recovered

"The team succeeded in nabbing one Ramrai Hansda, who later disclosed the whole planning and whereabouts of others involved in the blast," they said.

ANI