Jharkhand Congress leaders in Delhi to resolve dispute

New Delhi: The Congress party's senior leaders in Jharkhand led by Rajesh Thakur are in Delhi to discuss internal disputes with the party's main leadership.

Recently, a scuffle broke out between Thakur and State party spokesperson Alok Dubey during a discussion to choose a new regional party leader. At present, Rameshwar Oraon, who holds a portfolio in the state government, heads the party in Jharkhand.



Jharkhand working Congress President Rajesh Thakur speaking to ETV Bharat

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Thakur said, "Whenever a family has more than two members differences break out. This doesn't mean that the family is divided. Rather, it brings more transparency within the family members. There may be some disagreements between the party leaders but we are united."

He expressed hope the differences will be resolved in discussions with Congress party President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: ED takes possession of Rs 7-cr assets of former Jharkhand minister