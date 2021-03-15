Jharkhand sets 75% jobs for locals in private sector

Ranchi: Jharkhand government approved an employment policy allowing 75% reservation for the local people in private sector jobs.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet on Friday and Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself announced it in the state Assembly on Monday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaking in the State Assembly

According to reports, 75 per cent of jobs in the private sector will be for the local people with a salary of up to Rs 30,000 per month.

The government has also decided to give an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to youths who have technical education but no jobs.

Chief Minister Soren also announced that widows and differently-abled people will get additional assistance of 50 per cent.

If a person dies in a road accident, then his dependent will be given an immediate aid of Rs 1 lakh from the State Disaster Management Fund, Soren said.

