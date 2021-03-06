Jharkhand: Hemant Soren in mission-mode to woo investors

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed industrialists at the Jharkhand Investors Summit which is being held at Hotel Taj Palace.

Also read: Sex tape: 'Conspiracy hatched to defame efficient ministers'

Soren met the industrialists to inform them about the business opportunities available in the state. The Stakeholders' Conference has been organized by the Department of Industries, Jharkhand.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajiv Arun Ekka, Industry Secretary Pooja Singhal, Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh and other key officials also took part. "Jharkhand is abundant with resources and has electricity, water, land and manpower," Ekka said.

Also read: Violence against women spiked during the pandemic, says study

The Jharkhand Chief minister has been in mission mode to woo potential investors to the state. "Jharkhand has immense potential in the field of electronic and electrical product manufacturing, food and meat processing, textiles, electrical vehicles, light engineering and health care and medicine," Soren said addressing the confernce.

Also read: SC to commence hybrid physical hearing of cases from March 15

Jharkhand inked MoUs with several leading business groups operating garment and apparel industries.