Meet this Iron lady of Bokaro who fights for oppressed women

Bokaro (Jharkhand): Saraswati Devi, a 60-year-old woman, who hails from Karama village in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, is famous for helping poor and oppressed women in her locality.

Devi stands as a shield in front of any woman who is struggling for basic necessities and has earned a title--Iron lady of Bokaro.

Paving a path to break the utterly vicious cycle of poverty, she came up with a plan of making them self-reliant and helping women to live a dignified life.

Speaking about Saraswati Devi, a local, Ranjita said, "Due to Saraswati Devi, the women here get a lot of courage. He did a lot of work against the practice of witchcraft in our locality. Apart from this, she fought for the rights of the oppressed teenager and women in several backward villages of Bokaro."

"She has done a lot for the women here. She taught us to save money by forming small women groups so that the women need not depend on others for their needs," another woman, Paro Devi said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on her works, Saraswati Devi said, "Women should be aware of their rights. Then only they will be able to fight for their rights in society. I only work to make oppressed women aware of their rights. Women have to end the compulsion to spread their hands in front of anyone."

"I am helping women in our locality since I turned 14. I will continue to work to make women aware and fight for their rights till death," she added.

