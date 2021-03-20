Woman dies of hunger in Ranchi, administration in denial

Ranchi (Jharkhand): A 63-year-old woman, Dugiya Oraon, allegedly died of starvation and disease in the Mandar block of the district in Jharkhand.

District officials, however, denied the claims and said enough food grains were found in her house.

Local sources said the woman, a resident of Nagda Panchayat was living with her sister and 22-year old daughter. They were left homeless after the woman's cousin grabbed her property.

The woman afterwards started living in Sursa Panchayat.

For the last 3 years, a social worker from Mandar had given them a room in his house.

The financial condition of the family had deteriorated during the pandemic.

Locals also informed that the family had many times requested the Sarpanch to issue them ration cards. But he had denied the benefit to them saying they belong to another panchayat.

According to the Sarpanch, however, he had instructed the ration shop dealer of the area to help them. The dealer also would provide 10 to 15 kg of rice to them.

Meanwhile, BDO Suleman Mundri visited the house of the woman after the incident.