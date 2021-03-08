11-year-old Karnataka girl becomes first female participate in annual buffalo race

Udupi: Kambala, an annual buffalo race held in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka is traditionally sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

This year, Chaitra the eldest daughter of Parameshwara Bhat and Ramya of Bollambally village in Kundapur will be the first female to be involved in the event. 11-year-old Chaitra admired the Kambala sport since her childhood.

Chaitra who loves Kambala will be applying oil to the buffaloes and help to give them a shower. She will also assist in other works involved in the race. Hussein Bolt of the Kambala Srinivasa Gowda is her favourite.

Parameshwara, who is the inspiration of little Chaitra is himself involved in the sport for over 25 years.

Previously women were not involved in the race. Later, women became spectators of the event.

The Kambala racetrack is a slushy paddy field on which the buffaloes are driven by a whip-lashing farmer.

