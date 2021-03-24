186 loans against spurious gold; ED attaches 5 properties

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached five Bengaluru-based immovable properties worth Rs 4.83 crore of S.K. Subramanya Reddy, the chairman of Shri Gokulam Educational Trust, and others in connection with a bank fraud case under probe since 2019.

The ED initiated an investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against T.L. Praveen Kumar, the then Branch Manager of Bank of Baroda, Kengeri Branch in 2019.

Read:| ED conducts search operation at PFI member's residence

The ED's money-laundering investigation has revealed that Reddy used the loan money to settle his outstanding loans or overdraft facilities at Syndicate Bank.

Thus, the ED said, Reddy got his mortgaged properties released, and subsequently bought another property and paid EMI over other mortgaged properties and thereby projecting these properties as untainted.

Accordingly, identified assets to the tune of Rs 4.83 crore in the form of immovable properties have been provisionally attached under the PMLA. The loans benefitted 57 borrowers and caused a loss to the tune of Rs 10.68 crore to the bank.

The CBI FIR was based on a complaint filed by Lalit Tyagi, deputy general manager of Bank of Baroda.

Read:| CD Case: Congress lodges complaint with ED against Jarkiholi

In sanctioning the loans, the CBI FIR said that Kumar "exceeded and violated his discretionary lending power of Rs 10 lakh in as many as 44 accounts".

Kumar is also accused of forging the signatures of the bank's approved appraiser and joint custodian on the loan documents. The signatures are essential for sanctioning loans. He "abused his official position and sanctioned 186 gold loans against spurious gold ornaments with mala fide intention" and caused loss to the tune of Rs 10.68 crore to the bank for personal gain, the FIR added.

The accused have been booked for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, cheating, and forgery under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

IANS

Read:| HC refuses to stay summons issued to Mehbooba Mufti by ED in PMLA case