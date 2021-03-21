Karnataka's 200-year-old model house

Gadag (Karnataka): Everyone dreams of building a house that would last for a hundred years. Manohara Vastrad's house is 200 years old and has become a model for engineers even today.

Built by Purush Chenneveeraya Vastrad 200 years ago in Gadag in northern Karnataka, its residents are the fourth generation of the family.

This 200-year-old house is a model for engineers

The house stands on an area of about two acres and built only with mud but still very strong. The house has not seen repairs so far.

The families living in the house have taken good care of it. The house has about 200 beams, 20 rooms, 15 doors and 20 columns. The inside of the house looks like a palace with the interiors made of teak and its walls are 20 to 30 feet high.

READ: Child injured during house demolition in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur

Joint Family

The inhabitants of the house are a joint family of 50 people who live in harmony. The family has about a hundred acres of farmland and some members work on the farm while others work elsewhere. The family comes together during festivals and functions.

The house has five old mud stoves which are still used for cooking. The oldest stove is still in use.

As the house is made with mud and has a wooded roof, it is cool during the summers and its present value is estimated at Rs. 5 to 6 crores.

READ: Four-year-old boy killed during house demolition in Shimla