72-year-old woman writes Tulu exam in Karnataka

Bantwala(Karnataka): 72-year-old Laxmi appeared for Tulu language script examination at Bhandaribettu and set an example for the youth.

The examination for Tulu script was held under the joint aegis of Karnataka State Tulu Sahitya Academy, Jai Tulu organization and Yuvajana Vyayama Shale Bhandaribettu on March 14.

NB Laxmi, who appeared for the examination, is a retired teacher and resident of Panemangaluru in Sajipamunnur.

Under the three organizations, a Tulu script training workshop titled 'Bale Tulu Kalpuga' has been held free of cost. After holding classes in Tulu script for four weeks, the examination was held on Sunday. Laxmi received training in this subject through online classes. With this, she has shown that age is only a number.

28 students from Kedila, 25 students from Perne and 30 students from Bhandaribettu appeared for the examination after undergoing training. Poornima Bantwal, who teaches Tulu script, said that Laxmi has extended support to Tulu learning programme by becoming an inspiration for the youngsters to learn Tulu. She said that the trainees enthusiastically appeared for the examination, duly adding that the result would be published in two days.

Tulu script teachers, Jagadish Gowda Kalkala, Babita Gowda and Poornima were present at the examination centre for supervising the examination.

