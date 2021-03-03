Hackers breach top rail official's FB account

Bengaluru: The Facebook account of a top railway police official has been breached and the hackers have demanded money from the officer's account.

The officer, Bhaskar Rao, said, "my Facebook account has been hacked, If anyone getting any message asking for money in my name please ignore it".

Rao, who was the Bangalore Police Commissioner, made his own mark during his tenure with social awareness programmes.



Earlier, bank accounts and email accounts of retired IPS officers Ajay Kumar Singh and Shankari Bidari were also hacked.



