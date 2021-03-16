Allegation of special treatment for VK Sasikala in jail: HC issues notice to Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High court issued a notice to the state government on the allegation that former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha's aid VK Sasikala was given diplomatic status in the Parappana Agrahara jail.

The petition was filed by Tamil Nadu education expert and social activist KS Geeta. A divisional bench headed by Chief Justice AS Oka, after hearing the public interest petition issued notice to the Chief Secretary of the State Government, the Secretary of the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, the Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs and the Superintendent of Prisons.

It has been alleged that Sasikala and her cousin Ilavarasi were given special treatment in jail. She has also been accused of corruption - paying crores of rupees to prison officials.

An investigation into the matter was led by senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar and an interim report of 295 pages was submitted. However, the final report has not yet been submitted to the government. The petitioners have therefore been requested to submit a final report.