As fuel prices surge, Bengaluru heads towards e-vehicles

Bengaluru: In the wake of increasing petrol and diesel prices, people in Silicon City are favouring the purchase of passenger-friendly electric vehicles (EV), boosting its sale.

Compared to fuel-powered vehicles, the cost of e-vehicles is much cheaper than before, only companies used to buy e-cars but now taxi drivers preferring electric cars and giving service to passengers.

According to statistics from the Department of Transportation, Silicon City registers about 400 e-vehicles per month in 10 RTO offices in the city.

There are a total of 26,209 electric vehicles in the state. Electric vehicles have a lot of options in pricing and design compared to petrol and diesel vehicles. The government is subsidizing some model two-wheelers as well.

The petrol price in the city is currently Rs 94 per litre. But electric vehicles cost around Rs 1 per km as per data. It can also save a lot on oil change and other expenses. It gives a taxi driver a greater advantage.

Already 136 charging stations have been established from BESCOM. There are about 140 e-vehicle charging stations still on the cards.

