BBMP marshals on 'mask operation' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As Covid-19 cases have surged in the country, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has imposed stringent rules. BBMP Marshals have started 'Mask Operation' in the city.

Reportedly, BBMP Marshals directly go to wedding halls and warn people to wear masks. Penalties are imposed by the government for flouting the protocol.

The development came after more than 100 people tested positive for Covid after attending a party held at Bommanahalli apartment recently.

After this incident, BBMP planned to send marshals to function halls to check if Covid guidelines are being followed during marriages or any other programmes with large gatherings. Sources said people are also co-operating and following Covid rules.

