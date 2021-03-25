BBMP reopens 3 Covid care centers amid surge in cases

Bengaluru: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state capital, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made three COVID care centres (CCCs) in the city.

These three CCCs in HAL, Koramangala indoor stadium and Haj Bhavan have been prepared. These Covid care centres have been equipped with 263 bed and the BBMP has deputed, medical staff and housekeeping staff to this centre.

BBMP reopens 3 Covid care centers amid surge in cases

"BBMP has procured cot, bed, pillows for Covid care centres. Koramangala Covid Care centre has ready to treat asymptomatic patients, it has 25 compartments, each compartments having 10 beds," an official said.

"Here all necessary cleaning arrangements have been made once it has officially opened, doctors and paramedical staff will attend the duty on a shift basis," the official said.

"Out of three-shift, each shift, 16 doctors, 15 nurses will work, to set up the full-pledged covid centre, BBMP is spending around Rs. 2.5 crore," the official added.

According to the government data, fifteen days back positive cases was 300, however it surges to 700 cases within a week. Now it again crossed 900.

Out of total cases across the state, 50 % of cases reported from Bengaluru alone. Many apartments in the city have been sealed down due to the increase in Covid cases in the past few days.

Meanwhile, the BBMP and the Health department has imposed tough rules to contain Covid cases in the city. The government has been requesting the people to wear the mask and maintain social distance.

Last year, the government and BBMP has opened four big Covid care centres, subsequently, these centres have closed due to a decrease in Covid positive patients.

However Covid second wave has been drastically increasing, BBMP has opened Covid care centres in the city. The second wave has farness among the public due to its fast spreading. Even people are also not bothering about the second wave and considered it a normal virus and neglecting to take necessary precautions.

If people are neglecting to take precaution, it becomes inevitable for the government to impose stringent measures. If the situation goes out of control, both government and the BBMP will impose stringent rules in the coming days. With an intention to contain the spreading of Covid, BBMP has reopened three Covid care centres.

ALSO READ: RTPCR negative report mandatory for people arriving in Bengaluru