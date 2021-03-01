Arrests made over fake police recruitment

Belgaum: Police in Karnataka arrested two people in connection with a bogus police constable recruitment programme.

Lakshmana Venkanna Hoskote (27) resident of Kalliguddi village and Sachin Guggari (21) from Ghataprabha in Gokak taluk were picked up by the police in Belgaum.

One of the recruits - Laxman, who was selected by the fake recruiters went to the district police office on Friday to attend duty. Police cracked the case when they viewed recordings of a physical fitness test that did not match with the candidate.

Subsequently, Assistant Administrative Officer Manoj Lad conducted a preliminary inquiry. The investigation is ongoing to track down the other accused Anandh Jogi.



A case has been registered against the three accused in the Market Police Station in Belgaum.

