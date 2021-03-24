Bengaluru: Five-year-old lured with chocolate, raped

Bengaluru: A five-year-old girl child was lured on the promise of chocolate and raped by a man in Bengaluru.

The girl was staying in her grandmother's house in Banaswadi police station limits. She was sent to her grandmother's house since her parents had to attend classes. A tennis coach staying in the same building allegedly committed the crime.

The incident came to light after three days. A case has been filed against the accused under the POCSO Act. The police have begun a search for the accused.

