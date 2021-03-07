Activist takes back complaint in sex tape case

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli, who filed a complaint on behalf of the victim against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the CD case, decided to take back the complaint. Dinesh Patil, an advocate for Kallahalli, arrived at Cubbon Park police station and gave a five-page long plea to the Police Inspector to withdraw his complaint.

Read: Court restrains media from publishing defamatory content against six Karnataka ministers

What's there in the Appeal letter?

"I had handed over the CD with a complaint letter. But the victim was insulted a lot on the social network. As I complained, the video was streamed on social media. Some caste organizations have given different interpretations and have not helped the woman. I had demanded the arrest of blackmailers and dealers as per the statement of the former chief minister. I welcome it.

"A stranger had given the CD to me and requested me to provide justice to the woman. I went to the commissioner's office and complained, without disclosing the contents of the CD anywhere. I have requested an inquiry into sexual abuse and nothing more. Who gave the CD in a case that was investigated? Discussions began as to where the CD came from. There had to be a debate on the abuse of power. But It is unfortunate that the entire case is focused on the informant."

Read: 6 Karnataka ministers move court to restrain media; Court hearing today

Without thoroughly reviewing the information on the CD, Without a police statement, many tried to give judgement. The purpose of my complaint was turned on me and the victim." In the letter, Kallahalli said that he had decided to withdraw the complaint in return for social goodwill.

Does the request become valid?

According to the law, the complainant must return with a proper reason from the person who gave a complaint. The complaint must be returned to the Inquiry Officer first. Otherwise, the complaint will not be withdrawn.

Read: Rs 5 crore deal involved in Jarkiholi CD case, claims Kumaraswamy

What HD Kumaraswamy said?

"The person who brought out the CD must be arrested and investigated. The government should take such cases seriously", Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy spoke to the media on the CD issue without mentioning the name of Ramesh Jarkiholi. "The CD was supposed to come out two-three months ago. Five crores were paid to blackmailers," HD Kumaraswamy alleged.

"The government should arrest and investigate the blackmailers for bringing out the CDs. There is such a racket for money. Some are telling that they had former CM's CD. Let it be revealed who it is. However, people tend to look at us with suspicion. I am pure in this regard," former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said.

Read: Man who leaked minister's CD claims death threats