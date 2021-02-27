Birthday wishes pour in as Karnataka CM turns 78

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined several others in greeting Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as he turned 78 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter to extend his greetings, the PM said, "Greetings to Karnataka CM @BSYBJP Ji on his birthday. Yediyurappa Ji is one of our most experienced leaders, who has devoted his life towards the welfare of farmers and empowering the poor. Praying for his long and healthy life."

PM Modi's tweet

In his birthday wishes, Shah tweeted, "His dedication towards the welfare of the poor and farmers of Karnataka is commendable."

Amit Shah's tweet

"Good wishes on your birthday Shri. @BSYBJP avare. My prayers that you have a healthy, long life in public service," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too greeted Yediyurappa wishing him long life and good health to strive for the welfare of farmers, poor and downtrodden communities. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and many others took to Twitter to greet the Karnataka Chief Minister. Yediyurappa's followers, ministerial colleagues and party MLAs made a beeline to his residence here since morning to wish him on the occasion.

Birthday wishes pour in as Karnataka CM turns 78

Also read: RTI activist registers complaint against Karnataka CM

Earlier, the CM performed special prayers at home. The Lingayat strongman of Karnataka, as Yediyurappa is often referred to, is continuing his fourth stint as the Chief Minister of the state including two short spells in the office.

Also read: K'taka to legally battle Cauvery, Mahadayi and Krishna river water disputes

The fourth stint started on July 26, 2019 followed by the fall of the coalition government of Congress and the JD(S) led by the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy owing to the resignations of coalition government MLAs.

Also read: NCB dismisses Bineesh Kodiyeri's name in Bengaluru drug case

PTI