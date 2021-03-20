BKU leader asserts farmer protest to continue for long

Bengaluru: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been visiting Karnataka for the next three days halted at Shivamogga on Saturday. The leaders of the farmer's association offered coconut water and raised the slogans of "Jai Jawan" and "Jai Kisan".

"We will continue our protest until the government agrees to talk to the committee. We are here for long," said Tikait.

There must be a minimum and maximum rate for crops in the country," he added.

BKU leader asserts farmer protest to continue for long

While the Assembly polls of the legislative assemblies of four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- will start from May, farmers will also participate in the political rallies said Tikait.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

ALSO READ: Rahul, Priyanka woo Assam tea gardeners ahead of Assembly elections