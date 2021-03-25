Bus-truck collision triggers blaze in Karnataka

Nellyadi(Dakshina Kannada): A container lorry and a private passenger bus collided on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway on Wednesday.

A fire engulfed both vehicles after the collision in Mannagundi near Nellyadi. The truck's driver was killed in the incident.

Also read: Sachin Vaze confesses to placing threat letter in Scorpio outside Ambani's home



Passengers on the bus managed to escape without injuries, which was travelling to Bengaluru while the truck was heading from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

Also read: Wheelchair govt won't work in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh targets Mamata

Firefighters and police reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Also read: 'Warming’ Indo-Pak ties to stand tests of diplomatic status, SCO exercise