Karnataka LS bypolls: BJP fields Suresh Angadi's wife from Belagavi

Belagavi: The BJP has fielded Mangala Angadi as its candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll to Belagavi constituency in Karnataka, which fell vacant following the death of her husband and Union Minister Suresh Angadi last year.

Earlier, there were speculations that Suresh Angadi's daughter Shraddha will be given a ticket to contest from Belagavi. However, the confirmation of Mangala's name brings happiness among the supporters who extended greetings as the BJP has once again expressed faith in the Angadi family.

Mangala will file her nomination papers on March 29. Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, Ministers Jagadish Shettar, Umesh Katti and Lakshmana Sawadi will be present at the time of nomination.

Reacting to this, Mangala said " I will fulfil Suresh Angadi's dreams and will work with party workers for the development of the constituency"

Meanwhile, KPCC has finalized Satish Jarakiholi against Mangala. Jarkiholi will file his nomination on March 29 under the leadership of the party president DK Shivakumar.

